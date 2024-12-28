Atlantic City Purchase in 1969 was More Expensive Than Today

Thank you to Kenneth McIntyre from the I Grew Up or Lived in Atlantic City, NJ Facebook page for the opportunity to share this December, 1969 advertisement from the iconic Two Guys Department store.

It’s hard to find something that costs less today than it did in 1969.

Here’s one item that is much more affordable and better in 2024, than it was in December, 1969. It’s not even close in terms of today’s advancements versus more than 55 years ago.

In December, 1969, Two Guys advertised that it would sell you a 23-inch television for a whopping $ 498.

It was a color television, with a remote control and A.C.T., automatic lock tuning.

I just love the language in the Two Guys advertisement:

“Operate your set from across the room with the remote control unit. Fine tunes itself at the flick of a switch with A.C.T.”

Today, for $ 498, you can purchase a 60 inch smart television. And, you can likely make this purchase for substantially less than $ 498.

Two Guys was my favorite department store as a child, growing up in the Atlantic City, New Jersey area.

Two Guys had everything … food, clothing, toys, household items … I literally cannot ever remember, leaving two guys without exactly what we came for… And hopefully, some things we didn’t plan on leaving with… That we purchased during our visit.

I just love this “Season’s Greetings,” December, 1969 Two Guys advertisement (see below):

I love the nostalgia. It brings back wonderful memories of better and simpler times.

Just look at the prices.

When I first saw the Two Guys ad, the price for a 23-inch television jumped of the page.

Some things, privacy most things were made better 50-plus years ago. Things were made to last back then.

However, the advancements in electronics have produced high definition resolution and sound capabilities that just didn’t exist in 1969.

I hope that you enjoyed this walk down Atlantic City memory lane.

