State Of NJ Demands ’Small’ Atlantic City Property Tax Increase
Whatever you do, don’t blame Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small for the fact that there will be a “small”property tax increase (next year) for the first time in seven years.
Mayor Small Had Reduced Property Taxes For The Past 6 Years in Atlantic City
In fact, according to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Atlantic City, under Mayor Small — has led the entire state, (2020-2026) in reducing property taxes (by 13.7 cents ) over the past 6 years.
Blame The State of New Jersey
Mayor Small delivered a budget to the state that would have featured a property tax decrease (2.3 cents next year) for the 7th consecutive year.
It was the state of New Jersey which demanded a two percent property tax increase.
Mayor Small Does Not Act Like a Petulant Child With The State of New Jersey
Small has forged a close and collegial working relationship with the state of New Jersey.
The state has supported just about every measure that Mayor Small has pursued throughout the years.
The 2 Cent Property Tax Increase Was Not The “Small” Hill To “Die On”
Small recently attended a meeting with the state of New Jersey, along with multiple members of the Atlantic City Council.
Small had no reasonable choice, but, to accept the state of New Jersey 2-cent tax increase budget.
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