State Of NJ Demands ’Small’ Atlantic City Property Tax Increase

Whatever you do, don’t blame Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small for the fact that there will be a “small”property tax increase (next year) for the first time in seven years.

Mayor Small Had Reduced Property Taxes For The Past 6 Years in Atlantic City

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In fact, according to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, Atlantic City, under Mayor Small — has led the entire state, (2020-2026) in reducing property taxes (by 13.7 cents ) over the past 6 years.

Blame The State of New Jersey

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Mayor Small delivered a budget to the state that would have featured a property tax decrease (2.3 cents next year) for the 7th consecutive year.

It was the state of New Jersey which demanded a two percent property tax increase.

Mayor Small Does Not Act Like a Petulant Child With The State of New Jersey

Small has forged a close and collegial working relationship with the state of New Jersey.

The state has supported just about every measure that Mayor Small has pursued throughout the years.

The 2 Cent Property Tax Increase Was Not The “Small” Hill To “Die On”

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Small recently attended a meeting with the state of New Jersey, along with multiple members of the Atlantic City Council.

Small had no reasonable choice, but, to accept the state of New Jersey 2-cent tax increase budget.

Major Atlantic City Players

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Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley