Atlantic City, NJ, Police Sergeant Who Was Shot: The Latest — A Miracle

Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Sergeant Christian Ivanov is a very fortunate man. On June 2, 2026, he nearly lost his life after being shot and critically wounded in the line of duty.

Sergeant Ivanov’s recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

If You Missed Our Real Time Coverage At The Time Of The Shooting



The City of Atlantic City Has Confirmed

That this morning, Thursday, June 18, 2026, Sergeant Ivanov will be released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division as follows:

The Atlantic City Police Department is pleased to announce that an officer injured in the line of duty during the June 2, 2026, incident in Atlantic City is scheduled to be released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The officer, who sustained life-threatening injuries during the incident, has made significant progress in recovery. To recognize this milestone, members of the Atlantic City Police Department and law enforcement partners will participate in a clap-out and honor guard escort upon the officer's discharge, said the City of Atlantic City.

WHEN:

Thursday, June 18, 2026 at 10:45 a.m.

WHERE:

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center — 1925 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey (Michigan Avenue side between Atlantic and Pacific Avenue).

PLEASE NOTE:

This event is intended for law enforcement personnel, first responders, and credentialed media only. The event is not open to the general public. The Atlantic City Police Department remains grateful for the support, prayers, and well wishes received from the community, elected officials, healthcare professionals, first responders, and our law enforcement partners throughout the officer's recovery, said the City of Atlantic City.

Real Time, June 2, 2026 Photos At The Time Of The Shooting

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo.

Mayor Marty Small photo. Mayor Marty Small photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Ron Bailey photo. Ron Bailey photo.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley