Atlantic City Police License Plate Readers lead to Arrests & Gun

The effective use of automated license plate readers by the Atlantic City Police Department has led to the multiple arrests, the recovery of vehicles and a stolen handgun.

According to the Atlantic City Police Department, here’s how it works:

On September 19, 2024, at 5:15 PM, an alert was received for a vehicle entering Atlantic City. The alert was for David Ringgold who operated the vehicle and had numerous active warrants for his arrest. Ringgold triggered other automated license plate readers as he drove down Atlantic Avenue. Officers Shalon Blake and Jovahn Perez located the vehicle at Vermont and Atlantic Avenues. Ringgold attempted to provide false information to the officers, but he was arrested.

The investigation by Officer Blake continued. He obtained A court ordered search warrant of Ringgold’s car.

During the search, a loaded handgun was discovered.

The Atlantic City Police Department has also confirmed that a woman with Ringgold provided them with false statements.

“Amanda Hoss's identity has now been confirmed and she is charged with various crimes, has numerous active warrants for her arrest, and is currently wanted,” said the Atlantic City Police Department.

Here’s another example as to exactly how this helpful technology works

On September 25, at 10:29 AM, a stolen vehicle entering the City triggered an alert. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day in Union, NJ. Officers Janicquea Harold, La'Quay Green, and Bria Hill located the vehicle near the base of the Atlantic City Express-way. A motor vehicle stop was conducted and the driver, Tyrell Ellis, was arrested without inci-dent. He was also found to be operating a vehicle without a license, said the Atlantic City Police Department.

The Atlantic City Police Department has confirmed the following arrests:

ARRESTED: Daniel Ringgold, 37, of Pennsauken, NJ.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain person not to possess a weapon, and hindering apprehension.

Ringgold was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

WANTED: Amanda Hoss, 37, of Camden, NJ.

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain person not to possess a weapon, and hindering apprehension.

ARRESTED: Tyrell Ellis, 27, of Mays Landing, NJ.

CHARGES: Receiving stolen property.

Ellis was released on a summons and provided with a future court date.

SOURCE: Captain Kevin Fair, Atlantic City Police Department.

