Atlantic City, NJ, Youth: It’s All About Making The Right Choices

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office is asking the youth of Atlantic City and Pleasantville, New Jersey to consider a career in law enforcement.

Specifically, they’re talking about a job classification called crime scene investigations.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has partnered with Stockton University to bring about awareness regarding a career in law enforcement, in crime scene investigation.

Detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office attended a continuing education event, titled: "Hidden Horizons: Discovering Uncommon Careers.”

The event was hosted by Stockton University's Engelberg Leadership Scholarship Program (ELSP).

The goal of this event was to introduced Atlantic City and Pleasantville Public School students to an expansive number of careers.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Will Reynolds said:

There are so many components to a successful criminal investigation and law enforcement in general. We appreciate Stockton's ELSP event as an opportunity to demonstrate a specific discipline to potential future law enforcement. It was very encouraging to see how interested and engaged the students were in crime scene investigation,” said Reynolds.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office invites you to reach out to them if you would like more information.

You may contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office community outreach programs, at www.acpo.org.

It’s great to see the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office step-up with this important outreach program.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.