Just days after someone was found to have slept inside city hall in Atlantic City for a full weekend without anyone noticing, the same building is back in the news for a different reason.

This time, lots of broken windows.

The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers responded to city hall in the 1300 block of Bacharach Blvd. just after midnight this past Sunday in reference to damaged windows.

Arriving officers found that several windows at the front entrance to the building had been shattered and paver stones were found inside the building.

ACPD Surveillance Center personnel were able to capture video of the suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Tahmira Mackey of Atlantic City.

Later Sunday, an ACPD officer observed Mackey near Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues and she was arrested.

Police say Mackey had several outstanding warrants.

Mackey was charged with criminal mischief and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

