Atlantic City, NJ Was a Military & Recruitment Base During WWII

During its storied history, Atlantic City, New Jersey has served in many high profile roles.

Without a doubt, none were more important than during World War II.

In January, 1942, Atlantic City, New Jersey was transformed into a United States military training and recruitment base.

Many called it “Camp Boardwalk.” Officially, the United States military named it:

USAAF Basic Training Center No. 7

The Atlantic City Convention Center was acquired by the United States Army, which was the largest known structure of its kind in the world at that time.

This served as the Headquarters of Basic Training Center No. 7.

The Atlantic City Training Center was material during the World War II effort. The United States Army Air Forces Center was last used by the United States Army Air Forces Personnel Distribution Command. It was closed in 1945.

It was responsible for the deployment of airmen to overseas groups and squadrons in combat theaters around the world right until the end of the war in 1945.

The Atlantic City Convention Center allowed for 4,000 to conduct calisthenics and other exercises.

The government used other Atlantic City Convention Center for offices.

The federal government paid to renovate the space.

Atlantic City came through big time for the war effort, as 45 other Atlantic City Hotels were used by the United States military … which was then still called The War Department. The name would later be changed to the Department of Defense.

For example, The Chalfonte Haddon Hall … now Resorts Casino Hotel Atlantic City … became a World War II hospital.

It is one of the most enduring and iconic structures ever built in Atlantic City.

This is how the military described it in their own words at the time:

On 22 July 1942, the first trainees arrived for six weeks of indoctrination training. It consisted of:

Basic military general orders, military conduct, close order and open order drill.

Familiarization with all standard weapons, assembly, cleaning and utilization.

Physical training with obstacle course.

Gas mask training and procedures.

Rifle range qualification on the 30 cal carbine rifle

One week of field training

”In February 1945, overseas shipments were ended and the facility was inactivated later that year with the end of the war. 2 All leases were terminated and the facilities returned to their civilian owners.”

This left the City of Atlantic City with many leasehold improvements that were seamlessly incorporated to post-war life in an urban city.

SOURCE: Atlantic City Free Public Library.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

[carbongallery id="614ddd19eb93b12ca9365348"