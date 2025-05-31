Atlantic City, NJ, Taxpayers: On The Hook For Big Jury Verdict

Immediately following our exclusive on-air interview with David Castellani, John Swift and Phil Eisenstein … I was contacted by an Atlantic City Board of Education whistleblower.

Whistleblower Drops Taxpayer Financial Bombshell

Taxpayers are often left with the impression that expensive jury verdicts will be paid for by insurance. This creates a false impression when it is not the case.

An impeccable confidential source shared the following about the recent Phil Eisenstein jury verdict:

Insurance is not going to cover it. The money is going to wind up coming out of the school board’s budget, to pay for the damages and attorneys fees and whatever other fees are associated with it.

It’s A Taxpayer Ripoff

Former Atlantic City Board of Education President John Devlin confirmed to us that the Board of Education directed its solicitor to settle the case. A former solicitor also recommended settling Eisenstein case years ago, according to Devlin.

A John Devlin Blockbuster

Devlin confirmed that the Atlantic City Board of Education solicitor never presented a settlement offer to Eisenstein’s attorney, John Swift.

Swift Confirms Devlin’s Assertion

During our on-air interview this past Wednesday, Swift confirmed exactly what Devlin has stated.

Further, Swift confirmed to us that the Eisenstein case could have been settled more than a decade ago for just $ 20,000.

Attorney David Castellani Shares The Amount That The Eisenstein Case Will Cost

Castellani said that this matter will cost the taxpayers of Atlantic City more than $ 900,000 and likely beyond $ 1 million dollars.

This doesn’t account for anything that has been spent by the Atlantic City Board of Education but not yet disclosed.

La’Quetta Small Should Have Led A Settlement Effort

Small was promoted to superintendent in October, 2021 with a salary of $ 210,000 per-year, with 2.5 percent annual increases, a take home car and many other perks.

La’Quetta and her husband Marty Small have both been criminally indicted for child abuse and Marty Small for a variety of other alleged crimes.

Marty Small also failed to wield his significant influence in the Eisenstein matter; which he could have done in a positive, productive way.

This is going to be very expensive for the Atlantic City taxpayers and it was all completely avoidable.

SOURCES: John Swift, David Castellani, John Devlin & Atlantic City Board of Education Whistleblower.

