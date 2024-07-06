Atlantic City, NJ Schools Throws Away More Good Furniture (Photos)

On June 19, 2024, we revealed that the Atlantic City Public Schools system was caught throwing away perfectly good furniture.

It took place at the Chelsea Avenue School in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Here are photos from that unfortunate occurrence:

Harry Hurley photos. Harry Hurley photos. loading...

attachment-IMG_6934 loading...

attachment-IMG_6933 loading...

attachment-IMG_6932 loading...

attachment-IMG_6931 loading...

Chelsea Avenue School whistleblowers have documented the situation regarding the discarding of tables and other furniture recently.

They contend that the combination bench and tables were in good condition and should not have been thrown away.

They strongly believe that other schools, churches or any number of other institutions could have used these expensive items.

We also wrote about the Chelsea Heights Avenue school a few years ago.

At that time, the school grounds were littered with dangerous steel rebar, concrete and other potentially hazardous items.

We blew the whistle publicly at that time and the debris was promptly removed by the Atlantic City public works department.

Now, local Atlantic City activist John Exadaktilos has once again been the people’s “Johnny on The Spot.”

Exadaktilos has observed more good furniture being thrown away.

Exadaktilos even took a photo of La’Quetta Small on the scene looking at the furniture, (see below):

John Exadaktilos photo. John Exadaktilos photo. loading...

This is how Exadaktilos described La’Quetta Small and this situation:

Happy to see the Queen back from vacation looking at the money her staff trashed that still has a value. These easily could have been sold to another school not a fortunate to get funding like AC does or even money to programs we have. This is pure nonsense and unacceptable from a professional who is suppose to make logical decisions for the community. I bet if that was her business they would be sold to pay for that Range. WE NEED A NEW SCHOOL BOARD that has ZERO CONFLICTS as a requirement to have a seat at the table. The Small mentality poison is only hurting our children and their future, wrote Exadaktilos.

Just another Small day in Atlantic City.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley