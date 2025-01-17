Atlantic City, NJ, Schools Suffers Cybersecurity Attack: (Letter)

An Atlantic City Public Schools source has shared a January 16, 2025 letter, written by La’Quetta Small, Superintendent of Public Schools.

La’Quetta Small has been embattled because of her current criminal indictment for alleged child abuse. Many believe that Small should have been required to step aside, until there is proper disposition of her criminal charges.

It’s a tough balancing act to have direct pupil and teacher contact, while facing criminal child abuse charges.

However, regarding this serious matter, La’Quetta Small appears to have acted promptly and appropriately in disclosing that a cybersecurity attack has occurred.

Small disclosed that:

The data may include some Personally Identifiable Information (PI). They are working with urgency to complete their investigation and determine whether PIl belonging to our families and educators was included, wrote Small.

La’Quetta Small and her husband, Marty Small have both been indicted by an Atlantic County Grand Jury.

Marty Small, who is the Mayor of Atlantic City, faces numerous child abuse and witness tampering criminal charges.

Both of the Smalls’ legal cases are presently working their way through the court system.

A veteran jurist, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury will preside over these two significant criminal trials.

The stakes could not be higher, and it is likely that both of the Smalls’ will have to go to trial, because they would likely each lose their public positions, unless they are acquitted at a trial.

Here is the letter written by La’Quetta Small regarding the cybersecurity attack.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

