Atlantic City, NJ Restaurant Owner Is Blunt When Verbally Attacked

I’m huge fan of Ronald and Julie Aspell. And, for good reason.

The Aspell’s have risked significant capital and they have truly invested in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A lot of people talk a good game. They actually put their money - a whole lot of it - where their mouths are.

The Aspell’s have done a great job since purchasing two iconic Atlantic City restaurants … Tony’s Baltimore Grill and Angeloni’s II Restaurant and Lounge.

They don’t skimp. They do things the right way.

I’m also a huge fan about how Ronald and Julie respond to social media criticism.

They're smart. They leave nothing unanswered. If you write a positive comment, they write you back. If you write a critical comment, they do the same.

They respond even when the criticism is unfair and purposely harsh.

I admire that.

The latest example was a social media post about a recent chicken parmigiana takeout order at Tony’s Baltimore Grill.

The criticism was brutally harsh and over-the-top in nature.

The Aspell’s didn’t ignore it. They took it head on, writing:

Hi XXXXX XXXXXXX first of all- calling our place a dump is more of a compliment than an insult. On a more practical note- our chicken parm comes w/ 2 sides OR pasta. If you have an issue, please pick up the SAME EXACT phone you are using to talk sh** about us on a public forum and use to call us so we can remake your food. One thing we can agree on is that Working a double sucks, please send us a PM and we will organize a credit for your next visit.

That’s the way you do it. You hit it head on.

Hundreds of people responded to the post and defended Tony’s Baltimore Grill. I was one of them.

My Family has loved Tony’s Baltimore Grill for more than 50 years.

It is an iconic, local Atlantic City treasure.

Thank you to Ronald and Julie Aspell for deciding to make a substantial investment and to keep it going for more generations to love and enjoy.

Here are a few photos of wonderful meals that we have recently enjoyed at Tony’s Baltimore Grill.

Below, are some wonderful photos of delectable seafood crabs

Bon appétit.

