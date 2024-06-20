Atlantic City, NJ Residents Share ‘Craziest’ Foods Eaten (Photos)

We turned to Atlantic City, New Jersey area residents and asked for them to share the most exotic or craziest foods that they have ever eaten.

Dan Gudauskis wins the day, telling us, “Monkey brain in Puerto Rico. I did not order it … someone else had it and I wish I never tried it. Still haunts me.”

Our Silver Medal goes to Sharon lanoale, who wrote, “live octopus from a cart in South Korea.It flipped around in your mouth. So gross.”

Our Bronze Medal is a tie, awarded to:

Joe Dj-sparkles Nickels, who write us, “Foie gras, cow brains and sugar cane. Also fruits from the Amazon.”

And, Scott Stetzer, who wrote us, “Agouti. In Costa Rica. It was delicious!”

FYI. Agouti is a rodent species.

Chris Koch Wrote us, “Smoked Alligator. Friends smoke a few of them up each year for an end of season party down here in Marco Island, FL. It's delicious!”

Here’s what it looks like (directly below):

Chris Koch photo. Chris Koch photo. loading...

Lauren Hurley Lauriello gets high marks for trying exotic foods.

Here is Octopus that Lauren had at The Nomad Lounge and Tiffins Restaurant at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.

Here is a look at the octopus dish:

Lauren Lauriello photo. Lauren Lauriello photo. loading...

Lauren has also had ostrich and wildebeest in Africa. Wildebeest is an antelope.

Jon Baker wrote us, “Most exotic steak. BMS #12, Grade 5 Wagyu (beef) exquisitely prepared by Chef Jason Hanin at the Ebbitt Room, Cape May.”

Here’s what it looks like (below):

Jon Baker photo. Jon Baker photo. loading...

Commander Bill Butler (United States Marine) wrote us, “This was exotic..... especially when you were hungry” (see below):

Bill Butler photo. Bill Butler photo. loading...

Margie Hurley wrote us, “My Dad had me try Souse, which is pig parts in a gelatin.” By definition, Souse may refer to: Head cheese, a terrine usually made from the head of a pig or calf and set in aspic; A food that has been pickled.

Margie, you were brave. Here (directly below) is what Souse looks like. With apologies … Yuk!

Margie Hurley photo. Margie Hurley photo. loading...

Rob Hurley wrote us, “Chocolate covered cricket.”

Don Hurley wrote us, “Alligator bites imported from The Amazon. (Awful).”

Andrew Lauriello wrote us, “ostrich at the California Grill” in Disney World.

Keith Gallagher wrote us,”Banana leaf wrapped Chinese food in Chinatown NYC. Dont ask me what was in it, but it was delicious.”

Barbara Wilson wrote us, “One of the oldest celebrated dishes that I've had was at The Peking Duck House in Atlantic City. The Peking Duck was delicious.”

Mario Suarez wrote us, “Frogs legs from Zaberers.”

Mario also told us about “The old Italian guys in Ducktown use to buy the eels that we would catch in the bay.”

Steve Markus wrote us, “Botany Bay Bugs - smaller than langostino, with wings like a horsefly.”

John BJ McColl wrote us, “Bear and Goose at an NFL tailgate in Buffalo at 10:00 a.m.”

Rick DePamphilis Wrote us, “Pigeon in Paris.”

Karen Hurley McDonald wrote, “I am not extremely adventurous… but I do enjoy escargot. Often offered on the cruises I have been on. As Julia Roberts said on pretty woman ...slippery little suckers!”

Last, but, not least … Dr. Bob Zlotnick wrote us, “iguana. No pic. Was in 1978.”

This concludes our look into exotic foods. Directly below are photo galleries of more traditional foods and restaurants.

Bon appétit.

