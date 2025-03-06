Atlantic City, NJ Police Withholding Body Camera Footage of Mayor
Atlantic City Board of Education Member Ron Bailey has been attempting to get police body camera footage of Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small since January 7, 2025.
Bailey’s Open Public Records Act (OPRA) request involves an Atlantic City Police incident, involving Marty Small.
The incident involves Marty Small arriving to a home, with multiple police officers in tow … as he believed that his Daughter was inside a home, located on the 1600 block of Gramercy Avenue (Michigan Avenue).
In real time (on January 5, 2025) a reliable Atlantic City Police Department source confirmed to me that Small was at the scene because he had received a phone call that "his daughter was at this address and in distress."
Here is a link to our comprehensive (previous) coverage, including photos.
Read More: Atlantic City Mayor at Police Scene, Involving Daughter [PHOTOS]
Local Atlantic City activist (and, current Atlantic City Council candidate) Steve Young was on the scene and took the following photos, see below:
Bailey has been trying to get the Atlantic City Police body camera footage and keeps receiving extension requests instead.
We have obtained copies of the extension request letters that Bailey has received on 4 different occasions (here they are below):
We have also confirmed that Bailey has followed-up with the Atlantic City Clerk, writing the following:
This is a developing story.
Finally, we have been trying to shine the light of truth on the supreme neglect at the Chelsea Little League stadium, located at Sovereign Avenue and the Bay.
It is complete neglect by the Marty Small Administration. The graffiti, trash and overall disrepair is disgraceful and must be rectified. Here is what it looks like: