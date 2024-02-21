Atlantic City, NJ Police Openly Mocks City Hall on Social Media

The Atlantic City, New Jersey PBA Local 24 took both a humorous and serious tone in a recent social media post about considering a career as a police officer in Atlantic City.

They rightfully took a fun, but earned poke at Atlantic City Hall, because it’s an absolute disgrace that it takes an Atlantic City Police Officer about 18 years to reach top pay.

It once took an Atlantic City Police Officer just 3 years to reach top pay … then it was 7 years … followed by 10 years … now it takes nearly two decades.

The job of police officer has never been more dangerous then it is right now. That it takes nearly a police officer’s entire career to finally reach top pay is a public disgrace.

Here is a look at the Atlantic City Police Local 24 Facebook post. It begins with some delicate humor … it is then all serious business from there.

Atlantic City PBA Local 24 image. Atlantic City PBA Local 24 image. loading...

Here is more important information about considering a career as an Atlantic City Police Officer. Despite today’s dangerous and troubling times … a career in public safety Is an important and noble one.

Atlantic City PBA Local 24 images. Atlantic City PBA Local 24 images. loading...

It’s hard to believe that the starting salary (for a candidate that is currently in a police academy) in Atlantic City us $ 40,000 for putting your life on the line, literally every moment of every shift is mind boggling.

Regardless, the Atlantic City Police Department can provide a path towards significant advancement.

The Atlantic City Police Department has many unique, specialized areas of police work available and the opportunity to earn promotion to become a superior officer.

Times are changing. It used to be very hard to become an Atlantic City Police Officer.

Interested candidates moved to Atlantic City so that they could on the residency list to be hired.

In the past, no police officer ever left the Atlantic City Police Department to join another City’s police force. This now happens fairly often in recent years.

