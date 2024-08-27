Atlantic City, NJ, Police Arrest Driver Who Was not Alert

The Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Department talks with the public often about how you can be a big help to them.

Here is a perfect e ample as to how citizens and your police department this can effectively work well together.

The Atlantic City Police Department has released the following information about a recent incident.

On August 21, 2024, at 10:18 AM, Officers Bao Pham and Robert Thompson were alerted by a concerned citizen to a driver appearing to be asleep in the lane of travel at Arkansas and Atlantic Avenues. As the officers were respond-ing, other citizens were calling 911 alerting to the same incident, said the Atlantic City Police Department.

This enabled the Atlantic City Police Department to arrest a man who fled in his vehicle after not being alert while stopped at a traffic light.

As the police officers arrived, the driver, Anthony Friel, appeared to be asleep. “Officer Pham attempted to determine Friel's condition when he woke up. Upon seeing the officers and waking up, Friel immediately fled. Officers began to follow Friel as he drove in a reckless manner towards the Boardwalk. Friel drove his vehicle through a barricade on Arkansas Avenue and then drove down the Boardwalk before exiting at Mississippi Avenue where he drove through a second barricade. At the time Friel entered the Boardwalk, officers were not in pursuit of the vehicle. Friel continued to the Atlantic City Expressway, said the Atlantic City Police Department.

However, Friel decided to return to Atlantic City a short while later.

Atlantic City police officer saw Friel near Huron Avenue in his car. Friel His car and fled on foot

Friel was apprehended by Atlantic City Police Officer Ivaylo Penchev and Sergeant Chris Miller and taken into custody.

The Atlantic City Police Department discovered that Friel was in possession of six individual bags of heroin.

No one was injured during this police incident.

ARRESTED: Anthony Friel, 49, of Villas, New Jersey.

CHARGES: Eluding (two counts), possession of CDS, criminal mischief, resisting arrest (two counts), endangering another person, obstruction of justice.

Friel is currently being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

The Atlantic City Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5766 or submit a text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

SOURCE: Captain Kevin Fair, Atlantic City Police Department.

