Atlantic City, NJ, Mayor Verbally Attacks School Board Member

Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small has taken to social media to verbally attack a member of the Atlantic City Board of Education.

It has become abundantly clear that Marty Small is taking the heat over the serious multiple criminal charges that he is presently facing.

Small’s re-election campaign and an Atlantic County criminal jury trial are on a collision course with one another.

SMALL TAKES HEAT ON THE SAME DAY A STATE JUDGE RULED AGAINST HIM & HIS WIFE

Small’s tirade against Bailey took place on the same day that New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury rejected Marty and La’Quetta Small’s motion to dismiss their many criminal charges … Small unleashed a tirade against Ron Bailey, who is a member of the Atlantic City Board of Education.

BAILEY LEADS THE OPPOSITION OF LA’QUETTA SMALL AGENDA

Bailey is the leading opponent to the La’Quetta Small administration at the Atlantic City Public Schools.

Here is exactly what Marty Small wrote about Bailey:

RON BAILEY DID NOT HOLD BACK

I interviewed Ron Bailey yesterday about Marty Small’s comments. Bailey’s comments about Small are extensive and I am publishing them unedited. Bailey told me exclusively the following:

Good morning Harry wanted to share this with you from our wonderful professional mayor of AC on a Facebook thread where I answered a question of a tax payer regarding something to do with the school board it goes to show the Mayor has no respect for anyone in Atlantic City and is running a smear campaign against anyone that speaks up about him. He lives in a fantasy world where anyone who don't support him is a racist apparently and uneducated. Regarding Mayor Marty Small comments on Facebook. I am not shocked that the Mayor would stoop to a level of disrespect towards a resident and constituent of the city he is elected to serve, however what else should we expect. The Mayor stated that I was mentally and educationally challenged, if that were the case I would not have the successful resume that I have dating back to when I was 13 years old working for the Atlantic City Surf Baseball Club as a batboy and working my way all the way up the Assistant Director of Grounds crew. Furthermore if his state were correct I would have not had a successful 20 year career as a NJ Certified EMT where I received numerous life saving awards as well as Unit Citation Awards. Unlike the Mayor I may not have a college degree but I have done plenty of positive things for my community, as well as for the City of Atlantic City. The Mayor the last 20 years of his life has chosen to be a career politician with countless indictments and charges for a variety of things ranging from voter fraud to most recently his current indictments, I on the other hand can say I have no record, have achieved goals I wanted to and have made an impact on many lives. The Mayor also forgets the only reason he is Mayor is because Frank Gilliam resigned due to legal problems, and was only reelected because his opponent the next election wasn't a strong candidate. I would encourage the Mayor to remember, he chose to be Mayor and with that office comes positive and negative feedback, so if he doesn't like the feedback from the residents then he should resign and allow someone else to do the job, said Bailey.

Bailey will be appearing with me live, on-air today, Friday, May 2, 2025 at 6:20 a.m.

