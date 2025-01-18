Atlantic City, NJ, Mayor Enters Plea in Witness Tampering Case

Atlantic City, New Jersey Mayor Marty Small has been indicted by two separate Atlantic County Grand Jury’s.

The first Grand Jury Indicted Marty Small on multiple child abuse criminal charges including:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

disorderly persons simple assault.

Marty Small was in court today regarding the witness tampering criminal charge.

Marty Small pled not guilty.

La’Quetta Small, Atlantic City Superintendent of Public Schools was indicted for:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

La’Quetta Small is the wife of Marty Small.

Marty Small is being represented by the legendary criminal defense attorney, Edwin Jacobs.

Jacobs has beaten the state of New Jersey in two previous Atlantic County criminal charges, as Marty Smalls’ attorney.

La’Quetta Small is being represented by attorney Michael Schreiber.

The judge in this matter is a distinguished, highly respected jurist named Judge Bernard DeLury.

DeLury wants to begin the process of hearing various motions in February, 2025.

DeLury is an experienced Judge, who also served with distinction in the United States military.

Both Marty and La’Quetta Small are preparing to go to trial, because they stand to lose their public service careers if they are found guilty of the child abuse and witness tampering charges.

Marty Small has maintained his and his wife’s innocence from the beginning, repeatedly calling this “a personal family matter.”

The witness tampering indictment is the result of Marty Small allegedly trying to get his daughter to change her study about how she was injured.

attachment-IMG_5566 loading...

attachment-IMG_5565 loading...

Below, are very rare photos of the Atlantic City 1944 Great Hurricane & March, 1962 Nor’Easter Storm.

attachment-IMG_4551 loading...

attachment-IMG_4558 loading...

attachment-IMG_4554 loading...

attachment-IMG_4548 loading...

attachment-IMG_4545 loading...

attachment-IMG_4560 loading...

attachment-IMG_4555 loading...

attachment-IMG_4546 loading...

attachment-IMG_4544 loading...

attachment-IMG_4559 loading...

attachment-IMG_4550 loading...

attachment-IMG_4556 loading...

attachment-IMG_4553 loading...