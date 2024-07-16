An Atlantic City man potentially faces 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to a drug-induced death last summer.

On Monday, 28-year-old William Jenkins pleaded guilty to first-degree strict liability for causing a drug-induced death, third-degree distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, he is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 11 years in New Jersey State Prison, and once released, will be under five years of intensive parole supervision.

Authorities say on July 5th, 2023, investigators located "B.F.," a 44-year-old man who was found unresponsive with a syringe in his arm in a parked vehicle in Atlantic City along with nine folds, which was later found to contain fentanyl.

An autopsy determined that "B.F." had overdosed and died from fentanyl intoxication.

Through an investigation, police determined that Jenkins had met with and sold fentanyl to "B.F."

The following week, authorities conducted an undercover purchase of fentanyl from Jenkins in Atlantic City and during that deal, Jenkins gave the detective a can of Narcan and bragged about the strength of the fentanyl he was selling. Additionally, Jenkins admitted that he had recently sold fentanyl to "B.F.," who overdosed afterward.

After the buy, Jenkins was arrested and police say they found a dagger in his pants pocket.

This case was prosecuted and investigated by the Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Atlantic City Police Department.

Sentencing is scheduled for sometime in September.

