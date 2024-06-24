Atlantic City, NJ Man on Aggravated Assault Charges and More

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office gas confirmed that an Atlantic City, New Jersey man has been sentenced for aggravated assault charges and more.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has released the following information:

On Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Wesley Briscoe, 20, of Atlantic City, NJ was sentenced on the following charges:

second-degree aggravated assault.

fourth-degree pointing a firearm.

fourth-degree hindering his own apprehension.

Here are the circumstances that surrounded this case as follows:

On the evening of July 8, 2022, into July 9, 2022, a 20-year-old man was shot in the head on the boardwalk in Atlantic City. Through surveillance footage and witness statements, investigators determined that Briscoe committed the shooting after riding his bicycle to the boardwalk. Under oath during his guilty plea hearing, Briscoe to admitted hiding his clothing after the shooting in order to avoid detection by the police, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office photo. loading...

Here are the law enforcement officers who successful achieved these guilty verdicts:

Violent Crimes Unit of the Atlantic City Police Department.

Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's

If you have information about any incident or other serious crimes, you can call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Website at ACPO. Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

If you prefer to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers: People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

[carbongallery id="614ddd19eb93b12ca9365348"