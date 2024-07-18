Atlantic City, NJ, Man Guilty of Assault & Firearms Charges

The Atlantic County, New Jersey Prosecutor’s Office has obtained a guilty plea from an Atlantic City, New Jersey man regarding aggravated assault and firearms charges.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said the following:

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, Jawaun Yeoman, 27, of Atlantic City, NJ pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault, second-degree possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, and first-degree unlawful possession of a handgun by a prior No Early Release Act felon. Under the terms of his plea agreement, Yeoman is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of 12 years in New Jersey State Prison with 8.5 years of parole ineligibility pursuant to the Graves Act and the No Early Release Act.

The guilty plea is the end result of the following:

On March 25, 2023, the Atlantic City Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near Sovereign and Sunset Avenues. An adult victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his lower back area. Through an investigation, the police determined that two groups of men had met to participate in a consensual and planned fistfight. Yeoman and the victim participated in the fistfight, which ended after Yeoman fired a handgun at the victim's back. After the shooting, all of the men fled the area. Yeoman was later apprehended in May 2023 and a handgun was found on his person. Ballistics testing confirmed the recovered handgun had been used to shoot the victim, said the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Offuxe Office. Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Offuxe Office. loading...

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office would like anyone with information about any incident or other serious crimes are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to the Prosecutor's Office Website at ACPO. Tips and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the Submit a Tip page.

Crime Stoppers: People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers Website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley