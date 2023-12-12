An Atlantic City man who robbed the same convenience store twice is headed to prison for a decade.

31-year-old Dominique Devonish was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two separate counts of first-degree robbery along with a petty disorderly persons offense of harassment in an unrelated matter.

Devonish admitted to entering a convenience store on January 5th; he brandished a knife while threatening store clerks and took $400 from a cash register before fleeing.

Ten days later, he entered the same convenience store, wielded a knife, threatened the clerks, and stole $600 from the register.

The 10-year sentence is subject to the No Early Release Act, meaning Devonish must serve 85%, or 8 ½ years, before becoming eligible for parole. He was also sentenced to five years of parole supervision upon his release.

This case was investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department.