Atlantic City, NJ, is Buying Old Military Vehicles: [Photos]

Confidential Atlantic City, New Jersey public safety sources have provided us with both information and photos of old military equipment that is being purchased and stored at Atlantic City taxpayer expense.

In some cases, the old military vehicles have been stored for the past 8 years.

Confidential Atlantic City sources sent us the following narrative about these old military vehicles as follows:

“A project of buying trash military vehicles, and dumping Finance into them? How much are we paying to maintain this stuff? Look how it stored windows open flaps open with our new fleet coordinator. More military trash that we can't get rid of that's been stored here for the last eight years. Nothing's plugged up nothing started up to ensure his functional in the event of emergency And new candidate has assumed the title of deputy emergency management taking a old EMD spot and all the overtime to put in for he's also the SWAT commander and with that contract comes a $1500 a year stipend as the commander of SWAT and the commander of the bomb squad and the commander of CNT also get a $1500 stipend every year for being the commander of those specialized units contractually Sarkos loaded up OLD EMD on his way out the door to keep him from being a rat. And the effects of it are now lingering through the budget. By the way, there's no midnight commander on duty at this hour. How about that? I'm just getting the information to you a taxpayer to expose publicly to bring attention to other tax paying residence as to the fraud waste and abuse! I'm sick of it!!!”

Is there a useful, taxpayer purpose for these old military vehicles?

Here are some photos, which show some of the vehicles that have been purchased … and, are now stored in Atlantic City.

Harry Hurley photos. Harry Hurley photos. loading...

attachment-75587112363__D77A852F-60B5-47C8-8784-744344E01AD7 loading...

attachment-75587120762__AAED8682-181B-4026-8987-CF9150683877 loading...

attachment-75587127132__A7E4DB47-9C26-4D76-B58D-A23AE66E4E9F loading...

attachment-75587135198__ADC2403C-62BA-46D6-9B07-0A4B9548781B loading...

Atlantic City Area: Readers Share Favorite Childhood Memories Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

[carbongallery id="61a59067d62e676c43a1902"]