Atlantic City, NJ, Hotel Owner Accuses Mayor of ‘Corruption’

The state of New Jersey has removed the Atlantic City building departments from having any role whatsoever in a major development project … located at 3401 Boardwalk (the former Atlantic Club Hotel and Casino ).

We spoke today with Rocco Sebastiani, the owner of the iconic property, that Steve Wynn originally built in 1980, as The Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

Fun Fact: The concrete inside still looks as new as the day that it was installed more than 44 years ago.

Regarding Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and the building department, this is what Sebastiani told us:

“The corruption of the building department under Marty small kept my project suppressed. I was told by many city guys, if I sit with the Mayor and Anthony Cox, I would get my permit quick. I chose not to pay to play,” said Sebastiani.

The state of New Jersey has provided Sebastiani with written confirmation that all files related to his project will be sent to the state of New Jersey.

Sebastiani will be able to work directly with the Department of Community Affairs, while the City of Atlantic City has been formally advised by the state of New Jersey that they no longer can have any involvement with Sebastiani’s project.

Sebastiani told me that his project would have been fully completed in two years. However, he has been trying to get his permit from the City of Atlantic City since 2022.

Below, is just one part of what the state of New Jersey has reduced to writing about this matter. It confirms that the state (DCA) has taken full jurisdiction of the project as follows:

Please take NOTICE that the Department has determined that it is in the public interest for the Department to administer and enforce the provisions of the Uniform Construction code in connection with the above project. The Department hereby assumes jurisdiction of the above project pursuant to N.J. State 52;27D-124 j and k. and N.J.A.C. 5;23-4.3(f)2. Also take Notice: N.J.S.A 5:23-4.3 Municipal Enforcing Agencies: (f) Departmental intervention: 2. In any case in which it may find necessary to do so, the Department may Supplant or replace a local enforcing agency for a specific project Compliance order: Cl-001-25 has been delivered to Anthony Cox (Construction Official), Dale Finch (Director, Department of Licensing & Inspections and Marty Small (Mavor of Atlantic City).

In a follow-up article, (tomorrow) we will reveal for the first time the incredibly opulent plans that Sebastiani has for the two hotel towers and the various public area spaces.

Sebastiani’s plans are exciting and bold. We will be the first to reveal the particulars of this dynamic project, along with an incredible photo gallery that we will publish tomorrow morning, Saturday, January 18, 2025. The renderings of what what will be are gorgeous.

For now, here are a few photos of the original Golden Nugget, which I visited on the last day it was open on January 9, 2014 … followed by more photos that I took in August, 2024.

Enjoy this walk down memory lane.

