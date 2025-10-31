An Egg Harbor Township man has been arrested for allegedly eluding officers twice on a dirt bike in the World's Play Ground.

The Atlantic City Police Department says 20-year-old Joshua R. Torres is facing two counts of eluding, two counts of conspiracy, and an aggravated assault charge.

According to authorities, on August 30th, Torres eluded officers while riding a dirt bike in the city. On October 19th, he again fled from cops while driving a dirt bike and nearly struck an officer in the process, per officials.

Following an investigation, Torres turned himself in to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department.

Police Warn of Dangers from Reckless Riders

ACPD Chief James Sarkos said in a statement, "Reckless individuals who choose to flee from police officers on dirt bikes are not only putting themselves in danger, but also the lives of our officers and members of the public. We will continue to investigate and charge these cases to ensure the safety of everyone in our community."

Torres was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Anyone with information about this incident or about others illegally riding ATVs and dirt bikes in Atlantic City can call (609) 347-5766.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

