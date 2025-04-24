Atlantic City, NJ, Crime Boss Nucky Johnson Author Has Died

Without a doubt, Frank J. Ferry wrote the two most definitive books ever written about Atlantic City Crime Boss, Nucky Johnson.

We honor and memorialize the long and rich life of Frank J. Ferry, who died on April 10, 2025 at the age of 95 years old. He is a legend and what an amazing life he led.

Ferry was an attorney, United States Navy Veteran, historian and an incredible lifelong advocate.

I admired Mr. Ferry beyond words.

Ferry wrote two books about Nucky Johnson and one book about New Jersey Senator Frank S. “Hap” Farley.

I interviewed Ferry back in 2013 at the time of his book launch of “Nucky: The Real Story of the Atlantic City Boardwalk Boss.”

Frank J. Ferry photo. Frank J. Ferry photo. loading...

While Nelson Johnson has rightly received acclaim for his book “The Boardwalk Empire,” which Terrance Winters turned in to a mega HBO television hit … Frank Ferry had direct access to Nucky Johnson, who he served as (Nucky’s) attorney for two years.

Additionally, Johnson had direct access to “Senator Frank S. "Hap" Farley, Nucky's successor and my law partner for 15 years, also shared a great deal of what he knew and remembered about Nucky,” said Ferry.

It is Ferry who wrote the most definitive book about Nucky Johnson.

About the life of Nucky Johnson, Ferry said:

Enoch L. "Nucky" Johnson, the Republican powerhouse from Atlantic City, dominated New Jersey's political landscape in the Prohibition Era of the 20th century. This book is dedicated to permanently preserving and celebrating his colorful life and legacy before the recollections of his accomplishments disappear and are washed out to sea by the sands of time, said Johnson.

The funeral arrangements for Frank J. Ferry are being handled by The George H. Wimberg Funeral Home.

FROM THE FRANK J. FERRY OBITUARY

Memorial contributions may be made to the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick Scholarship foundation of Southern New Jersey, in care of Michael Morris 35 Sturbridge Court, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 an organization close to Frank's heart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas of Tolentine Church, 1409 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Burial will be private at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Egg Harbor Township.

Frank J. Ferry photo. Frank J. Ferry photo. loading...

Frank J. Ferry photo. Frank J. Ferry photo. loading...

Don Hurley photo. Don Hurley photo. loading...

Chris Brown photo. Chris Brown photo. loading...

Joelle's Card & Gift Boutique Photo. Joelle's Card & Gift Boutique Photo. loading...

NOTE: I drive by the gravesite of Nucky Johnson multiple times every day. Nucky Johnson is buried in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey at the Zion Cemetery. Johnson lived from 1883 to 1968.

Here I am at Nucky’s gravesite (below):

Harry & Don Hurley photo. Harry & Don Hurley photo. loading...

SOURCE: Frank J. Ferry