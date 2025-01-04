Atlantic City, NJ, Area Entertainment Through The Years [PHOTOS]

The Atlantic City, New Jersey area has been a show place, like no place anywhere else in America throughout the years.

The Steel Pier, Story Book Land, Adventure Village, Captain Starn’s, Hackney’s, Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall, The Beatles, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis, Skinny D’Amato’s The 500 Club, Atlantic City seafood, opulent Atlantic City casinos and so much more.

We can so easily take all of this for granted. With the exception of Las Vegas, Nevada … there has never been a jurisdiction in American history that has offered the amount of A-List entertainers and unique activities that Atlantic City does.

Such as the first boardwalk and ocean piers.

Atlantic City is home to the first boardwalk in the nation.

There are also great golf courses in the Atlantic City area.

For a very reasonable price, you could go to The Steel list and enjoy multiple first-run movies, water circus shows, starring the High Diving Horse and si much more.

Just off shore from Atlantic City there is/was Story Book Land and Adventure Village. So any great memories were as tte direct result of spending full days at these two great theme parks.

You could see great shows and enjoy the rides and other activities.

Boat rides at Captain Starn’s, along with feeding the sea lions was wonderful, along with the great dining.

Then, there was George A. Hamid & Son who brought The Beatles to the Atlantic City Convention on Sunday, August 30, 1964.

It was one of the greatest entertainment bookings in American history. Below, in the photo gallery, you can see the original poster from the Don Hurley Steel Pier Collection.