Atlantic City, NJ, Area – End Practice of Government Employee Cars

There has been a very abusive practice that has gone on for many years in the Atlantic City area and all over the state of New Jersey.

Favored government employees are provided with taxpayer-paid cars, assigned to them for their use.

In most cases, it’s completely unnecessary.

For example, Marty and La’Quetta Small have luxury SUV’s assigned to them. No expense was spared for them. Why?

And, they are just two abusive examples.

Look at the various taxpayer expenses here.

Purchasing, or, leasing expensive cars.

Insurance

Repairs, replacements and maintenance

Gasoline

It’s ridiculous.

If there is legitimate government business that needs to be conducted, employees can be reimbursed for mileage, etc.

Additionally, a small pool of cars can be maintained and signed-out on an as needed basis.

There should be an audit of every town regarding this practice.

There is the ability to save substantial taxpayer dollars by ending this abusive practice.

Start with Atlantic City. You may be surprised to learn about the total number of cars and how many employees have been given approval to have the cars in their possession on a 24/7 basis.

It becomes the equivalent of their own personal car, except it’s paid for at taxpayer expense.

Look how police officers report to work and they pick-up their patrol car. They sign it in and out during every shift.

This practice has worked well for decades.

Each municipality should step-up now and take a real good look at their car programs.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley