Atlantic City, New Jersey Apartment Railing Collapse [Photos]

My 45-plus year friend and a former Atlantic City senior hotel casino executive, Chuck Malamut directly encountered a partial railing collapse at The Ocean at 101 Boardwalk Apartments.

The Malamut Family has decades of Atlantic City, New Jersey hotel experience and they were the owners of some of the most iconic hotels in Atlantic City history … The Breakers and The Shelburne to name just two.

Chuck Malamut Told Us …

Collapsed late Friday, early Saturday morning. A fitting display in Atlantic City these days. Hopefully, things get better, said Chuck Malamut.

Chuck Malamut regularly walks and rides his bicycle for many miles on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Chuck has a real handle on what is going on in Atlantic City, because he consistently spends time there and he can readily see both improvements and degradations.

Chuck took photos of the partial railing collapse that are featured below in this article.

Atlantic City Police Department

Chuck Malamut photo. Chuck Malamut photo. loading...

The Atlantic City Police Department always does a great job. They moved quickly to place police barricades around the partial railing collapse site to protect the public.

The Ocean at 101 Boardwalk Apartments

Google Maps. Google Maps. loading...

The Ocean at 101 Boardwalk Apartments has a “Million Dollar” view.

We are not covering the partial railing collapse in a manner as to shed any negative light on this Atlantic City Apartment complex.

We are merely conveying to the public that this partial railing collapse recently occurred and sharing exactly what it looks like with no editorializing whatsoever.

Here Are The Chuck Malamut Photos of The Partial Railing Collapse

Chuck Malamut photo. Chuck Malamut photo. loading...

Chuck Malamut photo. Chuck Malamut photo. loading...

Chuck Malamut photo. Chuck Malamut photo. loading...

Chuck Malamut photo. Chuck Malamut photo. loading...

Chuck Malamut photo. Chuck Malamut photo. loading...

I want to take this opportunity to thank Chuck Malamut for partnering with me on this report, which is in the public’s interest.

NOTE: The Ocean at 101 Boardwalk Apartments in Atlantic City is not under the management of The embattled Atlantic City Housing Authority.

SOURCE: Chuck Malamut.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley