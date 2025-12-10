Atlantic City Mayor: Daughter, ‘Scared I’m never gonna wake up again’
In a dramatic moment in open court, during the Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small criminal trial … his daughter (known as J.S.) said:
"I'm scared I'm never gonna wake up again,"
The Criminal Trial Is A Personal Tragedy
it is beyond sad. A minor child has accused both of her parents with serious child abuse criminal charges.
It is all playing out right now in open court, although the allegations have spread throughout the region and beyond for more than 1 1/2 years.
It Could End With Both Parents In Jail
This would leave the minor child (now 17 years old) at the mercy of the New Jersey social services system, although she will be an adult in the not too distant future.
Child Testified For More Than 3 Hours
Any parent can well understand how traumatic that unpleasant experience could be for a child to endure.
imagine, testifying in open court that both of your parents are physically and emotionally abusing you.
Specifically, in open court, the child had to discuss being allegedly beaten with a broom by her father, Marty Small.
It’s heartbreaking.
La’Quetta Small Criminal Trial
Is set to begin on January 15, 2026. La’Quetta Small is the superintendent of public schools for Atlantic City.
Atlantic City High School Principal
Constance Days-Chapman also faces several criminal charges, associated with the Marty and La’Quetta Small.
No trial date has been set for Days-Chapman at this time.
Days-Chapman stands criminally charged for failure to report the alleged child abuse, and other criminal charges.
SOURCES: Multiple Law Enforcement sources, who are attending the trial & Harry Hurley interviews (on and off-air).
