Atlantic City Mayor, Superintendent & Principal: It’s Getting Worse

All through the child abuse allegations of the daughter of the Mayor and Schools Superintendent in Atlantic City, New Jersey … there has been a critical open question.

Did Constance Days-Chapman, the Atlantic City High School Principal report an allegation of child abuse to the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency, (DCPP), formerly known as DYFS?

This is required by New Jersey state law.

Lee Vartan is the attorney for Constance Days- Chapman. He’s very good at what he does.

Vartan is presently working feverishly to suppress voluminous evidence that has been obtained by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Vartan is also trying to overcome a serious criminal charge that Days-Chapman is facing. The issue of failure to report child abuse.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has revealed that the minor child (daughter) of Marty and La’Quetta Small reported child abuse allegations on January 22, 2024 to a school counselor.

The Smalls’ daughter also alleges that she reported the abuse directly to Days-Chapman as well. Days-Chapman has denied this claim through Vartan.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has obtained telephone records, which show that Days-Chapman called La’Quetta Small at 4:07 p.m. on January 22, 2024 … the same day that the Smalls’ daughter reported allegations of child abuse to Atlantic City High School.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office also alleges that Marty and La’Quetta Small met with Days-Chapman inside her car (outside of the Smalls’ home) at about 5:30 p.m. on this same day (1/22/24).

Who does that? Why would they meet in a car and not inside the home? It doesn’t necessarily prove the commission of a crime … but, it doesn’t look good.

Days-Chapman is the Chair of the Atlantic City Democrat Committee and the former campaign manager for Marty Small in his previous campaign for Mayor of Atlantic City.

Even while under multiple criminal indictments, Small has announced his campaign for reelection. Sources have told us that Days-Chapman is once again Smalls’ campaign manager … however, we have not independently confirmed this.

Days-Chapman is currently suspended with pay from her Principal position. If she is the campaign manager for Marty Small, she will be able to devote full-time to it, while receiving full pay and benefits from the taxpayers of Atlantic City.

On the question of whether or not Days-Chapman reported the allegation of child abuse, here is what we know.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office says no she didn’t. Vartan says, yes she did … well, sort of.

Vartan has represented that Days-Chapman spoke with a “higher-up” at DCPP.

The so-called “higher-up at DCPP said that she had a hypothetical conversation with Days-Chapman.

New Jersey state law is clear. All allegations of child abuse must first be reported to DCPP.

This hypothetical conversation does not appear to meet the requirement under the law.

Vartan did admit that Days-Chapman did not call the required DCPP department.

It has been previously reported that two Atlantic City staff members went to Days-Chapman and wanted to promptly report the child sbuse allegations.

It is alleged that Days-Chapman told them not to do so … that she would report it to the state … and, it’s alleged that she failed to do so … But, instead she allegedly reported the child abuse complaint directly to Marty and La’Quetta Small.

The Honorable New Jersey Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury is expected to make his ruling on Vartan’s suppression of evidence motion on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

This moment of truth decision by Judge DeLury may be the most important decision of the entire case, because the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has amassed a treasure trove of incriminating evidence against The Smalls’ and Days-Chapman.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Below, are exclusive photos that we have been given the authority to publish by the owner of the former Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City.

Rocco Sebastiani has plans to develop 108 luxury condominiums and a 330-room Hyatt or Hilton Hotel.

Here are the photos:

Directly below, here are rarely seen construction photos of the original Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. They are spectacular and were taken more than 45 years ago.