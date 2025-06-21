Atlantic City Mayor Strategy To Demonize A Child Is Wrong [Op Ed]

It is the job of adults to protect children … not to further exploit them with hyper-negative verbal attacks. Children should never used in such a reprehensible manner … regardless of the circumstances.

In the Atlantic City, New Jersey child abuse case against Marty and La’Quetta Small, there has been a defense strategy to demonize a child, who is only known in court and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office records as “E.L.”

I have made it a point to avoid covering any of the children invoiced in this case whenever possible.

However, there are times when it is simply unavoidable.

The child, “E.L.” has faced cruel and unusual consequences during this tragic case of alleged child abuse against Marty and La’Quetta Smalls’ minor daughter.

Calling A Child Names

For example, one of The Small criminal defense strategies is to portray “E.L” as a “juvenile delinquent.” Calling a child names like that will not change the voluminous amount of digital evidence that “E.L” has collected against Marty and La’Quetta Small.

Evidence Collected Against Marty & La’Quetta Small

A trove of devastating evidence was collected by “E.L.” and the daughter of Marty and La’Quetta Small.m, known in court and Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office records as “J.S.”

While collecting some of the evidence against Marty and La’Quetta Small, “E.L.” was allegedly on the phone with “J.S.” (with the phone muted). The Small daughter sent text messages to “E.L.” to confirm that “E.L.” could hear the alleged abuse that was occurring in real time.

“E.L.” confirmed this on the witness stand last week while testifying during The Marty and La’Quetta Small effort to try and have this digital evidence suppressed from their approaching criminal child.

Is There A Direct Connection Here That We Don’t Know About?

”E.L.” became uncomfortable during his testimony, because he was being questioned by La‘Quetta Small’s attorney … who had also previously served as (E..L.) attorney in another legal matter.

The state of New Jersey is seeking to have attorney Michael Schreiber removed as La’Quetta Small’s attorney.

I can’t help but be curious as to how did a child (“E.L.”) obtain a powerful attorney like Michael Schreiber, who is located 40 miles away?

And, La’Quetta Small has now hired the exact same lawyer to represent her? Coincidence? I doubt it.

“E.L.” Confirms Abuse To The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office

E.L. stated J.S. was being verbally, mentally, and physically abused by her parents. During the week of December 10, 2023, he witnessed over the video chat on different occasions how her father (Marty Small) screamed at her and was physically abusive specifically by choking her. He described J.S.'s clothing being ripped, and her body bruised after the abuse incidents, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

These exact words (above) are included on pages 13 and 14 of the Affidavit of Probable Cause.

SOURCES: Court documents, Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and Harry Hurley interviews.

