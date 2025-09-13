‘Why you keep bringing these white people around here?’ — Atlantic City, NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder
- An Atlantic City man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder
- Prosecutors say he stabbed a man in the neck after a confrontation
- He’s now facing 15 years in state prison
Guilty Plea Entered in Atlantic County Court
An Atlantic City man will likely be spending the next 15 years behind bars on an attempted murder charge.
On Friday, 40-year-old Tyler Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted murder and first-degree bias intimidation in exchange for a recommended sentence of 15 years in state prison.
Attack in Stanley Holmes Village
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on July 3rd, 2023, Atlantic City police responded to the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue for a report of a man who had been stabbed in his neck.
The victim, who was 18 years old and from Egg Harbor Township, told police he arrived in the area of Stanley Holmes Village with a friend when he was approached by an unknown man, ultimately identified as Smith.
Authorities say Smith said, "Why you keep bringing these white people around here?" before stabbing the victim in the neck.
How Police Caught the Suspect
Police were able to identify Smith as the suspect from surveillance footage, which captured the incident, along with a wallet containing his driver's license, which was left at the scene.
Smith was arrested and charged accordingly shortly thereafter. The victim survived the attack.
Sentencing in January
Sentencing is scheduled for January 16th. Under the terms of his plea deal, Smith will be required to serve 12 years before becoming eligible for parole.
