Detectives in the World's Play Ground are asking for help as they continue to investigate the death of a woman over the weekend.

Woman Found Dead in Atlantic City Home

The Atlantic City Police Department says at about 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to a home on the 2000 block of Sheridan Avenue for a report of an unresponsive woman.

At the scene, cops found 34-year-old Christina Burdette of Atlantic City; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

2000 block of Sheridan Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Death Ruled a Homicide

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy on Burdette and they determined the manner of death was homicide.

Police Asking for Public's Help

Detectives are requesting the assistance of the public with this investigation. If you know the victim and knew of her whereabouts in the days and weeks leading up to her death, you are asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666.

Tips can also be called into Atlantic County Crime Stoppers at (609) 652-1234. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.

