Atlantic City Police responded to an armed man aboard a boat at Farley Marina

Officers used a drone and live video to monitor the situation

The man surrendered and was taken to a hospital for evaluation

Atlantic City, N.J. — The Atlantic City Police Department says it safely resolved a crisis involving an armed man aboard a boat at Farley State Marina Friday evening.

The scene unfolded when they received a report from a woman who reported concerns for her boyfriend's safety.

According to an initial report, a man was aboard a boat with a loaded handgun and had threatened to harm himself and others.

Responding officers used a drone and live video to locate the vessel and monitor the situation, providing real-time information to personnel at the scene.

The drone allowed officers to observe the man exiting the boat and relay that information to units positioned along the dock before they made contact with him.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT personnel also responded and worked to bring the incident to a safe resolution. The man eventually surrendered; he was taken into custody without incident and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No charges had been filed as of the initial report.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for WPUR Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com.