This Atlantic City Expressway Employee Job Is Gone Forever & More

This particular job has been heading towards extinction for many years.

Effective on Sunday, January 4, 2016, this job classification is gone forever.

The Atlantic City Expressway will no longer accept cash.

You Can Pay With E-Z Pass

Which many, if not most people already do.

If You Don’t Have E-Z Pass

When you go through the tolls, a photo of your car and license plate will be taken.

You will receive the bill for the toll in the mail.

Advancements In Technology

Technological advancements have been eliminating jobs that had been in existence for decades.

The Job Of Toll Taker Will Not Exist For Long

The technology is so good … you just don’t need this classification anymore.

Remember Casino Floor Change Persons?

For years, they would walk the casino floors with heavy change carts. The carts were so heavy with coinage that the carpet would literally ripple underneath its weight as the cart would pass through the casino floor.

This former classification is now extinct.

How About This Sam’s Wholesale Club Robot?

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

For years, a human would ride a floor cleaner that looked just like thie above.

Now, it is an automated robot floor cleaner.

I have watched this robotic, automated, human-less floor cleaner in operation many times.

it works perfectly. They are able to map out the entire club and the robot methodically cleans during hours of operation.

The robotic technology is so good, it avoids humans.I find it fascinating to see at work.

I find it fascinating to see at work.

That’s another job. Lost to humans forever.

Technology & Artificial Intelligence

Will continue to eliminate jobs that have been around for generations.

people will have to retrain to find new work to replace the many long-time jobs that are being eliminated forever.

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Harry Hurley photo. Harry Hurley photo. loading...

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley