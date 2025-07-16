Atlantic City Councilwoman Blows The Whistle on Beach Bar Noise

Atlantic City Councilwoman Maria Lacca has publicly commented on the noise level coming from a beach bar located directly nearby the Ocean Club Condominiums.

Atlantic City Councilwoman Lacca Says

After another disruptive night of music blaring, Councilwoman Maria Lacca visited the Beach Bar located directly in front of the Ocean Club Condominium. On a Sunday night, the party showed no signs of slowing down, continuing into the late hours of the night, while nearby residents tried to sleep in preparation for the work week. Noise levels were far above the approved decibels in the late hours of the night, causing issues for nearby residents, said Lacca.

You Can Hear The Music From Atlantic City In Margate and Longport

Multiple residents have told us that you can hear the music that is emanating from Atlantic City, 3 1/2 miles and more away in the neighboring communities of Margate and Longport.

This obviously means you can hear it in Ventnor City as well… Although no one from Ventnor has reached out to us to complain about the noise.

Decibel Levels In Atlantic City

An Atlantic City Official told us that the permitted decibel level (noise level) requirements are:

60 decibels until 10:00 p.m. and 50 decibels from 10:00 p.m. until 7:00 a.m.

We Reached Out To New Jersey Assemblywoman Claire Swift For Comment

I have received dozens of texts and calls this weekend about the pulsating noise coming from Atlantic City. I strongly urge that future event organizers take into consideration that having an unreasonable level of noise creates not only a dangerous situation for emergency personnel but also disrupts the quality of life for our residents, tourists, families and businesses, said New Jersey Assemblywoman Claire Swift.

An Atlantic City Official Provided These Recorded Decibel Levels

The noise levels are in excess of the above listed parameters.

Here are decibel levels that were measured this past Sunday night (see below).

Councilwoman Lacca recorded her own decibel level at 74 (see below).

Councilwoman Lacca Posted The Following Comment On Her Facebook Page This Morning

Here Is A Video Recorded By Councilwoman Lacca

SOURCE: Atlantic City Councilwoman Maria Lacca and several anonymous sources.

