An Atlantic City man who admitted to selling drugs out of his apartment is headed to prison.

It was back on August 15th of last year when members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the apartment of 58-year-old Frank Marquez of Atlantic City.

Inside, authorities found a baggie containing over one-half ounce of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 17 bottles of Gamma Butyrolacton with droppers, a small amount of powder ketamine, fentanyl strips, a scale, a metal strainer, a plastic funnel, a large amount of rubber bands, assorted pipes and syringes, and numerous empty unused plastic baggies.

While pleading guilty to charges of maintaining a production facility for controlled dangerous substances and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute last month, he admitted that he was using his apartment to package drugs for sale.

MORE NEWS: Pleasantville Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Shooting at Vehicle

This past Monday, Marquez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison with a 2 1/2 year period of parole ineligibility.

Comparing New Jersey's 2025 election results, county by county A look at who won each county in the 2025 gubernatorial election, as well as who each county voted for in the 2024 presidential election (which was won by President Trump nationally even though he lost New Jersey) and the 2021 gubernatorial race (won by Gov. Phil Murphy).

Democrat Mikie Sherrill flipped five counties previously won by Trump or Ciattarrelli. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5