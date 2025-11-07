Atlantic City, NJ, Man Sentenced for Selling Drugs from His Apartment
An Atlantic City man who admitted to selling drugs out of his apartment is headed to prison.
It was back on August 15th of last year when members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Gangs, Guns, and Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at the apartment of 58-year-old Frank Marquez of Atlantic City.
Inside, authorities found a baggie containing over one-half ounce of crystal methamphetamine, approximately 17 bottles of Gamma Butyrolacton with droppers, a small amount of powder ketamine, fentanyl strips, a scale, a metal strainer, a plastic funnel, a large amount of rubber bands, assorted pipes and syringes, and numerous empty unused plastic baggies.
While pleading guilty to charges of maintaining a production facility for controlled dangerous substances and possession of CDS with the intent to distribute last month, he admitted that he was using his apartment to package drugs for sale.
This past Monday, Marquez was sentenced to 12 years in state prison with a 2 1/2 year period of parole ineligibility.
