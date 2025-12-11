An Atlantic City man is facing several years behind bars in connection with a domestic violence case.

Last Friday, 64-year-old Derrick Lewis pleaded guilty to second-degree aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim. The plea calls for a recommended sentence of five years in state prison with an 85% period of parole ineligibility, or just over four years.

Victim Escapes After Brutal Attack

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on June 28th, Atlantic City police officers were called to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of a domestic assault.

Police spoke to the victim, who reported that Lewis repeatedly kicked and punched her in the face and ribs before strangling her inside her vehicle. She was able to break free and seek help from a bystander.

Lewis fled the scene before cops arrived, but he was apprehended later that day.

MORE NEWS: 8 Philly Teen Football Players Learn that Florida Actually Arrests Alleged Shoplifters

Sentencing Scheduled

Sentencing is scheduled for March 20th.

11 Closed Atlantic City Restaurants We Still Miss Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

11 Fugitives on the Run in NJ — Do You Know Them? Cops across New Jersey are still searching for these 11 wanted suspects. See their faces, the charges that they face, and how you can share tips. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

Chris Coleman, a South Jersey native, is the brand manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 FM and afternoon on-air personality on WPUR Cat Country 107.3 in Atlantic City, NJ. He joined the station in February 1998 and covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey for Townsquare Media. Story tips can be sent to chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com .