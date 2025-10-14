Atlantic City Democrats Claim Voter Intimidation: Facts Say Otherwise

Outgoing Atlantic County, New Jersey Democrat Chairman Michael Suleiman is making a political charge that is at variance with the facts.

Suleiman Alleges

I thought we turned the page on this chapter of Atlantic City history after Craig Callaway was sentenced to two years in federal prison," said Suleiman (in a press release). Unfortunately, elements in the Atlantic County Republican Party feel emboldened to intimidate and threaten anyone who doesn't go along with them, said Suleiman.

Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt Challenges Suleiman

In a Facebook comment, Tibbitt said: “Couldn't be because you have a video of Marty Small saying: “Don’t be afraid go get double the ballots to them, or that their community is scared not to give their unsealed ballots to leaders,” said Tibbitt.

Marty Small Said The Following:

A video exists of Mayor Marty Small, who is addressing a group of Atlantic City, New Jersey Bangladesh residents, whereby Small said:

”Don't be afraid. I want you to go harder. Get twice as many ballots as you ever got before. Because that piece of Sh** doesn't don't deserve to be in office,”said Marty Small.

Tibbitt has publicly called Small out for his comments out “getting twice as many ballots as you ever got before.”

Recently, Marty Small Called Atlantic City Councilman George Tibbitt ... "That Piece Of Sh**"

Small made his profane remarks at The Bangladesh Association of South Jersey a few weeks ago.

About Tibbitt ... Small Also Said:

“And, let me just say this. And, this is to everybody in here. I'm gonna be pis*** off.

“Let me stand-up for this. I'm going to be real pis*** off if George Tibbitt gets even one vote from this community, He don't deserve it.“ said Marty Small.

Tibbitt is the Republican Nominee for Atlantic County Commissioner. Tibbitt is running against the Reverend Collin Days in the November 4, 2025 General Election.

NOTE: In the photo directly above, (sitting) directly next to Small is former Atlantic City Councilman Muhammad 'Anjum' Zia.

Zia is currently indicted for witness tampering in an election case. Disposition of the case is still pending.

Conclusion:

Republicans have every right to investigate allegations of voter fraud … in order to make certain that there is a free and fair election.

Suleiman is trying to project a false premise against Atlantic County Republicans.

