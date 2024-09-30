Atlantic City Children Share Favorite TV Shows from 50 Years Ago

This was so much fun to put together. As always, thank you to Kenneth McIntyre, Administrator of the great I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City NJ Facebook Page.

Ken posted on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, a wonderful photo, which featured 6 children, ranging from 5th to 9th grade.

They shared their favorite TV Show in 1974, which happens to be exactly 50 years ago.

“Viewpoint” is a great feature that used to run in the Atlantic City Press. They used to poll adults and children about a variety of topics.

I have long maintained that the Press of Atlantic City should go “back to the future” and bring this feature back.

It would work very well in both their print and digital platforms.

Here’s the wonderful feature:

I GREW UP OR LIVED IN ATLANTIC CITY, NJ Facebook Page. I GREW UP OR LIVED IN ATLANTIC CITY, NJ Facebook Page. loading...

KRISTI HELMS, 10, a Sixth Grader, Scullville school in Egg Harbor Township said, "Good Times" because it's the best new show on TV, and it isn't bloody."

BERNADETTE BRENNAN, 12 Sixth Grader, Atlantic City, who said: "Bewitched", because it is both scary, some-times, and funny."

LORI WRIGHT, 14, Ninth Grader, Bargaintown, who said: "Hitchcock Presents" because it's mystery and a good Mystery. Hitchcock makes a joke about it."

LISA WRIGHT, 11, Sixth Grader, Bargaintown, who said: "I Dream of Jeanie", because it always has something different every day."

COLLEEN BRENNAN, 14, Ninth Grader, Atlantic City, who said: "Medical Center", because it teaches us how important doctors and nurses are."

JAMI BRENNER, 10, Fifth Grader Atlantic City, who said: "Brady Bunch", because I like the people in it and it’s funny.”

The photos and interviews (from 50 years ago) were the work of Fred and Dot Groves.

I can’t help but think that these children of 50 years ago are now between 60-64 years old … exactly my age.

These are all shows that I grew-up with, enjoyed and have such fond memories of.

SOURCE: View Point, Atlantic City Press 1974, I Grew Up Or Lived In Atlantic City NJ Facebook Page.

Atlantic City Area Readers Submit Favorite Winter Comfort Foods Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley