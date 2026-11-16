Jamirr Arthur was sentenced to an aggregate 15 years in state prison

He admitted to carrying an assault rifle inside Ocean Casino Resort

The rifle had a 30-round magazine

Mays Landing, N.J. — An Atlantic City man who admitted to carrying an assault rifle into Ocean Casino Resort has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

27-year-old Jamirr Arthur was sentenced Friday to an aggregate 15-year term with five years of parole ineligibility, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.

What Happened

Prosecutors said on August 8th, 2024, police received information that Arthur had brought an assault rifle into Ocean Casino Resort. He left the casino with the rifle without incident.

Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ - Photo: Chris Coleman Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, NJ

The next day, he was arrested in Pleasantville, and the rifle was seized. It was chambered in 5.56 caliber ammunition and fully loaded with a 30-round magazine.

During his earlier guilty plea, Arthur admitted to carrying the rifle in both the casino and Pleasantville.

He has been held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility since his arrest.

The Charges

Arthur was sentenced on two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of an assault firearm, fourth-degree possession of a prohibited weapon (a large-capacity ammunition magazine), and second-degree certain persons not to possess weapons.

Because of his prior criminal history, he was sentenced to an extended term in the first-degree range.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section, New Jersey State Police, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County SWAT Team, and the Pleasantville Police Department.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com