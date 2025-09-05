Atlantic City Boat Show Is Here: Largest In The Northeast [Great Photos]
Atlantic City, New Jersey is staging the largest in-water boat shows on the entire East Coast.
41st Annual Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show
The Atlantic City boat show has a long and great tradition … it is the largest in-water boat show in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
Taking place at Farley State Marina, adjacent to the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, from September 4-7, 2025, the show will feature the latest 2026 models, marine gear, and a lot of entertainment for the entire family.
John Devlin
Is very familiar with the annual Atlantic City Show. Devlin told us:
“We’re expecting 20,000 people over the next few days, said Devlin.
We want to thank John Devlin for some great photos, which will give you a real flavor for what the Atlantic City in-water boat show is all about.
Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show Photo Gallery
SOURCE: Visit Atlantic City & John Devlin.
Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley
What Are These Atlantic & Cape May, NJ Communities Best Known For?
Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley