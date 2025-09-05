Atlantic City, New Jersey is staging the largest in-water boat shows on the entire East Coast.

41st Annual Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show

The Atlantic City boat show has a long and great tradition … it is the largest in-water boat show in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Taking place at Farley State Marina, adjacent to the Golden Nugget Casino Hotel, from September 4-7, 2025, the show will feature the latest 2026 models, marine gear, and a lot of entertainment for the entire family.

John Devlin

Is very familiar with the annual Atlantic City Show. Devlin told us:

“We’re expecting 20,000 people over the next few days, said Devlin.

We want to thank John Devlin for some great photos, which will give you a real flavor for what the Atlantic City in-water boat show is all about.

Atlantic City In-Water Boat Show Photo Gallery

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. John Devlin & Harry Hurley photo. loading...

SOURCE: Visit Atlantic City & John Devlin.

Atlantic City's Firsts Throughout History Gallery Credit: Harry Hurley