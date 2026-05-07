Atlantic City, N.J. — A new nationwide survey says the best independent restaurant in New Jersey is right in Atlantic City.

OnDeck, a company that helps fund small businesses, recently analyzed Yelp reviews of over 88,000 independently owned eateries across the country to identify the top-rated non-chain restaurants in each state.

Overall, the results show America's favorite indie restaurants span Mexican, Ethiopian, and Asian cuisines, with four of the top ten primarily serving Japanese food.

Top Independent Restaurant in New Jersey

And the top spot in New Jersey goes to Salt & Pepper, a family-run Mexican restaurant at 2503 Pacific Avenue, diagonally across the street from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Salt & Pepper in Atlantic City is the top-rated independent restaurant in New Jersey - Photo: Google Maps Salt & Pepper in Atlantic City is the top-rated independent restaurant in New Jersey - Photo: Google Maps loading...

What People Are Saying About Salt & Pepper

Its reviews speak for themselves:

Salt and Pepper in Atlantic City is truly one of the city's hidden gems! ... This Mexican restaurant offers a fantastic variety of food. We ordered the burrito, Taco De Birria, and Chilaquiles, and everything was served hot and in generous portions.

This place is amazing!!! Food is true authentic Mexican food. We got the carnitas tacos and the pork enchilada torta. Oh and a horchata to drink. You will not regret it. Great family owned place. Everything is homemade

This place may not look like much but the food and service was outstanding! Highly recommend the birria tacos, you can taste how fresh the ingredients are, also the French toast was the best I’ve ever had in my life!

How Neighboring States Compare

Pennsylvania's top eatery is a sweet shop: Treat - Ice Cream and Liege Waffles in Pittsburgh. They hold a perfect 5-star rating online, and comments from those visiting often contain words like "wow," "perfect," and "amazing."

Our friends in Delaware have been enjoying The Mercury Café and Teahouse in New Castle. It's a vegetarian café that serves a range of teas with a delightful breakfast menu.

New Yorkers, specifically those in New York City, are flocking to Farook Hahal Food, a food truck located near Union Square in Manhattan.

For more, see OnDeck's full list of the best independent restaurants in America.

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Chris Coleman is a South Jersey native and has been a cornerstone of the Atlantic City radio market since 1998. He serves as Brand Manager for WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and afternoon on-air personality for Cat Country 107.3. A five-time President's Circle award winner and Townsquare Media's 2024 Content Creator of the Year, Chris covers news, events, and stories of interest across Southern New Jersey. Story tips: chris.coleman@townsquaremedia.com