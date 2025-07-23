Atlantic City, NJ, Housing Agency Is Trying To Silence Staff Members

I have obtained a copy of a letter that was sent to all staff members of the Atlantic City, New Jersey Housing Authority last night at 5:17 p.m.

There’s other way to take it take it … that it is a blatant attempt to silence any staff members who wish to speak out.

Here Is A Copy Of The Email

The Letter Reads

In case you can’t read the above copy, here is what it says:

As you may be aware, there has been recent news coverage regarding a potential HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) takeover of our operations.

We understand this may be a topic of interest among residents as well as yourself; however, it is critical to emphasize that employees are not authorized to discuss this matter with residents or external parties under any circumstances.

Please Refer to Section 1.16 of the personnel manual detailing the Authority's confidentiality policy.

Even though the issue is now public, sharing unofficial information or personal opinions can lead to misinformation, misunderstandings, and undermine formal communication efforts.

Until then, we ask for your full cooperation in maintaining professionalism and confidentiality.

Thank you

Barbara Johnson

Personnel Director

The Point Of This Letter

The Atlantic City Housing Authority is a horrifically managed public agency.

This agency has left some of its public housing residents in abominable living conditions for years … with no heat, hot water and amidst rodents and insects.

The Barbara Johnson letter speaks of a “potential takeover” of the Atlantic City Housing Authority by the HUD (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development).

Make no mistake about this … it is not a “potential takeover” … this is an established fact.

This disgraceful agency is being taken over and all members of the board will be fired.

Federal Criminal Investigation?

Matt Doherty, the former Executive Director of the Atlantic City Housing Authority confirmed during our live, on-air interview yesterday … that there is federal criminal investigation underway.

SOURCE: Barbara Johnson letter.

