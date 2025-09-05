Two Atlantic City men have pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly 2022 shooting

Prosecutors say the men and a third accomplice fired 26 rounds during the attack

Sentencing for the latest guilty pleas is scheduled for October 23rd

Men Plead Guilty in 2022 Atlantic City Shooting

Two men have pleaded guilty to their involvement in the shooting death of an Atlantic City man in 2022.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, Fuquan Moore and Oquan Thomas, both 21 years old and from Atlantic City, each pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter.

Details of the Fatal Incident

On December 5th, 2022, Atlantic City Police responded to Absecon Boulevard following reports of a shooting.

At the scene, 27-year-old Timothy Council, Jr., of Atlantic City, was found in front of the High Gate Apartment complex. He was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, and he was pronounced dead.

High Gate Apartments in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps High Gate Apartments in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Authorities say an investigation determined the two defendants and another man, 20-year-old Mikel Allen of Pleasantville, fired 26 rounds between them across Absecon Boulevard in the direction of Council, ultimately striking him, before they ran into an apartment at Carver Hall.

Prior Guilty Plea and Sentencing

Allen pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter on June 9th, 2023, and he was sentenced to 15 years in state prison.

Plea agreements call for Moore to be sentenced to 15 years behind bars and 16-18 years for Thomas. Their sentencing is scheduled for October 23rd.

This case was a cooperative investigation between the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit and the Atlantic City Police Department.

