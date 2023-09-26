NYC Man Admits Role in Burglarizing NJ, NY, PA, DE Asian Business Owners

A New York City man has admitted his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American small business owners for burglaries across several states.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger's office says on Wednesday, 47-year-old James Hurt pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to one count of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.

According to officials, from December 2016 through March 2019, Hurt and others participated in a conspiracy to burglarize the homes of certain Asian small business owners living in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

Large sums of money, jewelry, and other items were allegedly taken and then transported to New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The charge of conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property carries a maximum potential penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the amount of money involved in the offense, whichever is greater.

Sentencing is scheduled for February 20th.

Sellinger thanked the FBI, numerous other federal agencies, the New Jersey State Police, county prosecutor's offices in multiple jurisdictions, and six dozen municipal police departments for their work in this case.

