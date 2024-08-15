Armed and extremely dangerous: New Jersey’s most wanted fugitives

Authorities across New Jersey continue to look for over two dozen of the state's most wanted, most dangerous fugitives.

While some cases date back over half a century, they are still active. Just because decades have passed, that doesn't mean these people got away with committing their alleged crimes.

Some of these cases involve ties to foreign countries, murders, cybercrimes, sexual assaults, prostitution, and other hideous crimes.

As always, if you spot any of these people, do not approach them — they should be considered potentially armed and dangerous.

How to help police in New Jersey

If you have any information on any of the fugitives listed below, contact any of these agencies:

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

