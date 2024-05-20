Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred last Monday in Camden that resulted in the death of a man on Friday.

Shyhiem Davis of Woodlynne, NJ, Fatally Shot

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says at about 5:45 Monday afternoon, May 13th, the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire in the area of the 700 block of Ferry Avenue.

Shortly after local police officers arrived at the scene, Camden County Sheriff’s Department officers who were working at Cooper University Hospital were advised of a walk-in gunshot victim.

That victim, 25-year-old Shyhiem Davis of Woodlynne remained at the hospital in critical condition until the afternoon of Friday, May 17th, when he succumbed to his injuries.

Shyhiem Davis of Woodlynne NJ was fatally shot on the 700 block of Ferry Avenue in Camden

Another Fatal Shooting in Camden, NJ

And it was on that Friday, in an unrelated case, that 24-year-old Marcus Corbitt of Camden was fatally shot in broad daylight in the area of the 800 block of Princeton Avenue. That case, as of Monday morning, had yet to be solved.

A man was fatally shot on the 800 block of Princeton Avenue in Camden NJ

Investigations into both fatal shootings remain active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matthew Kriedler with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at (856) 930-5355.