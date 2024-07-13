Another Atlantic City, NJ Official & Illegal Handicapped Parking?

La’Quetta Small was caught illegally parking in a handicapped parking space at the Absecon, Atlantic County New Jersey Home Depot store.

La’Quetta Small was caught by “Johnny on The Spot” Exadaktilos.

Exadaktikos posted on his social media about another Small Administration staffer … who was parked in a handicapped parking space.

It appears that Team Small really likes Home Depot and parking with city taxpayer cars in handicapped parking spaces.

Exadaktilos has reported the following:

NOTE: One source has contacted WPG Talk Radio 95.5 and advised that it appears that the driver (from yesterday) was legally allowed to park in a handicapped parking space.

Therefore. we have removed this person's name and Atlantic City job title from our reporting to be fair and balanced.

On Monday, July 8, 2024, Exadaktilos posted photos of a municipal vehicle parked in a handicapped spot at the Home Depot in Egg Harbor Township at around 8:09 PM.

Here are photos taken by Exadaktilos:

John Exadaktilos has posted a clarification to his earlier comments about this issue.

Regarding La’Quetta Small and her handicapped parking issue:

On Friday, May 31, 2024, in the early 2:00 p.m. hour, Atlantic City, New Jersey business owner and activist John Exadaktilos observed La'Quetta Small and her expensive, taxpayer-paid vehicle (a luxury black Chevy Tahoe) at The Home Depot in Absecon, New Jersey.

La'Quetta Small irresponsibly parked her assigned taxpayer-paid vehicle in two handicapped parking spaces.

La'Quetta Small is not a disabled person and she had no legal right to park in a designated handicapped parking space.

Exadaktilos promptly reported La'Quetta Small to the Absecon Police Department. Two police officers responded while Small was still on the scene.

It's all captured on police body-worn camera video.

An Absecon police officer asked La'Quetta Small, "Is that handicapped placard for you"?

La'Quetta Small clearly answered, "Yes... yeah. OK," she turned and started to walk away from the police.

The Absecon police officer asked, "do you have the card that goes with it." Small said "No."

Small said the registration card was in her personal car, "a Range Rover" located in Cherry Hill.

The Absecon police officer said, "That's ok, if I give you my email address could you take a photo of the registration card and send it to me."

Here is the law in the state of New Jersey as it relates to parking in a handicapped parking space.

Court records also confirm that La'Quetta Small has been ticketed six other times for parking offenses from 2011 to 2019.

The police officer asked La'Quetta Small to "do me a favor, in the future your mother has to be with you if you're going to park in a handicapped spot."

Small can be seen and heard on the Absecon Police body cam saying, "I can't catch a break."

The Absecon police officer was incredibly polite and patient with La'Quetta Small during the police incident.

La'Quetta Small also faces serious, unrelated child abuse criminal charges as follows:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3 separate counts of disorderly persons simple assault.

Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small is criminally charged with:

2nd degree endangering the welfare of a child.

3rd degree aggravated assault

3rd degree terroristic threats

disorderly persons simple assault.

La'Quetta Small is scheduled to appear in Absecon City Municipal Court on Monday, July 15, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. for the handicapped parking issues.

