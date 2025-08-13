Lobster With Crab Imperial Available In Somers Point, NJ [Photos]

It had been way too long since I had visited this iconic restaurant that has been open in Somers Point, New Jersey since 1888.

The Anchorage Tavern & Restaurant

The Anchorage Tavern & Restaurant in Somers Point, New Jersey is a consistent, beloved restaurant that has been open for 137 years.

Under The Management Of Owner Mike Fitzgerald

It’s one of the greatest compliments that you can pay to a new owner, and, I did so back on April 1, 2023.

FItzgerald purchased The Anchorage Tavern & Restaurant from another legend, (Chef, Owner & Operator) Don Mahoney, when he retired, effective at the end of business on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Fitzgerald did one of the smartest things that a new owner can do … he didn’t change a thing. Customers, (myself included) loved it just the way it was.

Fitzgerald kept the staff, along with all of the other key elements that makes The Anchorage great.

Below, is Rick & Sally DePamphilis with Don Mahoney.

My Dinner From Last Night — Twin Lobster Tails With Crab Imperial — OMG, Perfection

Above, is a closeup of a 5-ounce lobster tail, topped with Crab Imperial. The meal selection comes with two of them. The photo is my actual meal from last night.

Above, is a photo of my full meal from last night. The menu has so many great selections. However, this one jumped right off of the page … Twin Lobster Tails … 5 ounces each at $ 45. For an additional $ 10, you can have your twin tails topped with Crab Imperial. I did!

It also comes with two additional side dishes. I went either a baked potato and string beans.

There was more than enough for me to share my entrée with my Daughter Kristin and my sister-in-law, Lisa Fineran-Hornig.

Kristin had the Potato Skins, for $ 10, a great value. Lisa had a cup of the Beer Cheese Soup. It looked fabulous.

Margie Had The California Cobb Salad

Above, is my wife Margie’s dinner from last night.

Below, is Margie’s dessert, Carrot Cake, with whipped cream.

Our Server …

Was named Alain. He was excellent.

Yesterday was a very busy evening in Somers Point, New Jersey on Bay Avenue.

The Friday Night Beach Concert and “Rent” nearby at The Gateway Playhouse, that we attended. It was awesome.

Our server (Alain) was great and very attentive.

In an age where the cost of everything is outrageous, I was very pleased with the value that we received last night at The Anchorage Tavern & Restaurant.

Our portions were generous. Also, try the Chicken Parmigiana. It’s as big as your plate. You’ll have enough for 2 great meals.

